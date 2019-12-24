Namibia: Elephant At Swakop

WHAT appears to be an elephant bull had been seen walking in the vicinity of Swakopmund on Tuesday morning.

According to officials from Elephant Human Relations Aid (EHRA) who are monitoring the scene, alongside hundreds of curious onlookers, what appears to be a male elephant has wandered from the Ugab river into the busy coastal town.

"It must be very thirsty. We are trying to organise large quantities of water," the official said.

The environment ministry is also monitoring the situation to decide what to do.

Suspicions are that the drought has driven the animal to wander so far out of its way, but this could not be confirmed as bystanders speculated that it was scared into the wrong direction, or had instead just embarked on a lonely journey - coincidently near a built-up area.

Swakopmund veterinarian Hartmut Winterbach was also summoned to the scene. Winterbach has had to deal with several instances of wildlife entering towns, including a cheetah and even a zebra running around the Swakopmund suburbs over the past ten years.

Suggestions from various conservation sources were that onlookers must stay out of its way and allow it to walk back into the desert - in the direction of Henties Bay and back to the Kunene region. Unfortunately, people are surrounding it in vehicles, taking photos, and there has been one instance where the elephant appears to have been spooked by a car and attempted to chase it.

Not only is the animal afraid and does not wish to be in its current situation, but an elephant, when aggravated, can also be very dangerous.