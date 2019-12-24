Namibia: Standard Bank SA and Others Sanctioned for Money Laundering Shortcomings

24 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

THE South African Reserve Bank has imposed administrative sanctions on five prominent banks, including hefty fines to the tune of N$37,5 million, after routine inspections revealed inadequacies in their money-laundering control measures.

Standard Bank SA, GroBank Limited, Ubank Limited, Bank of China and HBZ Bank Limited were ordered to take remedial action for failure to comply with suspicious and unusual transaction reporting requirements, as well as cash threshold reporting requirements, amongst other identified transgressions.

"The SARB found weaknesses in each of the banks' money laundering control measures following routine inspections conducted in terms of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act 38 of 2001 (FIC Act)," the bank said in a press statement issued last week.

While the fines were imposed in the context of the FIC Act, the SA Reserve Bank said they do not suspect that the banks in their individual capacities have been used to launder money.

"It should be noted that the administrative sanctions were imposed because of weaknesses identified in banks' compliance with the provisions of the FIC Act, and not because the said banks were found to have facilitated transactions involving money laundering or the financing of terrorism," said SA's central bank.

SARB also said the fines were served to the banks as a caution against repeating the negligent conduct.

Standard Bank was fined N$30 million, GroBank N$5 million, Bank of China N$2 million, and Ubank N$500 000, whilst HBZ Bank Limited was served a caution only without a monetary fine applied.

The banks will not, however, pay the entire N$37,5 million as the central bank has agreed to more lenient terms if the banks agree to adhere "to certain conditions imposed by the SARB".

Standard Bank's fine will be cut by N$7,5 million, whilst both GroBank's and Bank of China's penalties will be suspended in their entireties, if they agree and adhere to the undisclosed conditions by the central bank. Ubank will pay the full N$500 000 penalty.

According to SARB, the financial penalties will be suspended in terms of section 45C(4)(c) of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, for a period of three years.

The central bank said: "The five banks are cooperating with the SARB and have agreed to the necessary measures to address the identified compliance deficiencies and control weaknesses".

The full release is available on SARB's website.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Business
Legal Affairs
Banking
Company
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.