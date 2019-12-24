Egypt Increases Imports of Sudanese Meats

Khartoum — Egypt has expressed desire to increase its imports of Sudanese livestock and meats.

This came when Minister of Animal Resources Dr. Alam-Eddin Abdalla Abbashar received at his office here Monday the Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan, Husam Eissa, who affirmed that his country looks forward for more cooperation with Sudan.

The meeting discussed reactivation of the agreements that had been signed between the two countries, especially following the new developments, concerning implementation of the project of meat production and cultivation of fodders in White Nile State, whose area amounts to 30,000 feddans as Egypt is desirous for increasing its imports of livestock and meats from Sudan.

The Minister affirmed the importance of boosting cooperation between the two countries for reactivation of their joint agreements, expressing the desire of Sudan for boosting its trade relations with Egypt in the various domains, especially in the field of animal resources.