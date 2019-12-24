Sudan: Second Conference On SMGK Kickoff in Obeyed Town

Al Obeyed — The Second Conference for Scientific Mining in Greater Kordofan (SMGK) Kickoff on Monday in Obeyed capital of North kordofan State.

The conference organizes activities under the slogan " Mining in kordofan "Represents Presence and Horizon of Future". Eventually The conference was arranged targeting mining in north, south and west Kordogan states.

Secretary general of North kordofan state's government and representative of caretaker Wali, Abdel Hadi Abd Allah said the conference would focus discussion on working papers aimed at contributing in pushing up mining process.

He stresses the importance of strategic planning in mining work particularly he said the kordofan states have proportional characteristics of mining wealth.

Meanwhile Abd Allah hopes that the conferees could reach a conclusion that might help developing mining process in the Greater kordofan.

For his part general manager ministry of economic resources and production in North kordofan Mohamed Alhafiz Alsharif said the attendees to the conference would engage in exchanging ideas and hold hearing on problems facing mining and reflect the proportional characteristics of mining sector in the greater kordofan.

In his opinion Alsharif believes that the strategic planning in mining sector would reduce smuggling. ALsharif suggested twinning between the Greater Kordofan states.