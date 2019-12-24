Sudan: Second Conference On SMGK Kickoff in Obeyed Town

23 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Obeyed — The Second Conference for Scientific Mining in Greater Kordofan (SMGK) Kickoff on Monday in Obeyed capital of North kordofan State.

The conference organizes activities under the slogan " Mining in kordofan "Represents Presence and Horizon of Future". Eventually The conference was arranged targeting mining in north, south and west Kordogan states.

Secretary general of North kordofan state's government and representative of caretaker Wali, Abdel Hadi Abd Allah said the conference would focus discussion on working papers aimed at contributing in pushing up mining process.

He stresses the importance of strategic planning in mining work particularly he said the kordofan states have proportional characteristics of mining wealth.

Meanwhile Abd Allah hopes that the conferees could reach a conclusion that might help developing mining process in the Greater kordofan.

For his part general manager ministry of economic resources and production in North kordofan Mohamed Alhafiz Alsharif said the attendees to the conference would engage in exchanging ideas and hold hearing on problems facing mining and reflect the proportional characteristics of mining sector in the greater kordofan.

In his opinion Alsharif believes that the strategic planning in mining sector would reduce smuggling. ALsharif suggested twinning between the Greater Kordofan states.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.