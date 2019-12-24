Sudan: Salva, Daglo and Mashar Hold Consultative Meeting

23 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — South Sudan President Lt(Gen) Salva Kirr, the first vice president of Sudanese sovereign council Lt. (Gen) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and the leader of South Sudan opposition Dr. Riak Mashar held consultative meeting on Monday noon at Juba presidential palace.

Security Adviser for South Sudan President, Tut Gulwak explained in a press statement that the meeting has focused on peace dossier in South Sudan and arrangements of resuming talks after charismas holiday.

At time Gulwak affirmed that the next year would be the year of peace in South Sudan.

