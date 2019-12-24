Kenya: 100 Left Homeless After River Nyando Bursts Its Banks

24 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Raballa

At least 100 people have been left homeless following heavy floods that have displaced residents of Kasindi South village in Nyando, Kisumu County.

River Nyando, which burst its banks, caused severe damage to homes as over 50 mud-walled houses have either been partially destroyed or have collapsed.

According to Ombaka-Kakola Assistant Chief Jacob Ong'udi, the ongoing rains could see over 500 people spend their Christmas at the Nyamasao Primary School rescue centre as they wait for the water to subside.

CALL FOR AID

"The calamity now calls for urgent humanitarian aid for the affected people as a number of families are not in a position to rebuild their homes following the wanton destruction," Mr Ong'udi told the Nation.

The secretary of Nyamasao camp, Mrs Susan Oricho, said the camp is now crowded as there are 535 people including children.

"We are worried about what will happen to us when schools reopen in January. The high number of people has also strained resources as families are in dire need of food, clean water and medication," Mrs Oricho said.

Other people have also sought refuge at Kochogo Baptist Church while others have moved to live with their relatives in the neighbouring villages.

Mr Thaddeus Ouma Arodi, a clan elder from Kasindi South village, has also not been spared after part of his house collapsed. Six members of his family were displaced.

STRUCTURES CRUMBLE

"I have been forced to move my family out of this place as we wait for things to normalise," he said.

The prolonged effect of the flood water has caused most of the structures to rot.

"Some houses are also home to dangerous snakes which have settled on the roofs," said Mr Arodi.

Mrs Judith Atieno Ochieng, together with 11 members of her family, have also had their two houses extensively damaged.

When the Nation visited their home, the first born son, Kevin Onyango, assisted by his siblings, were busy salvaging some of the property left behind three weeks after they moved to the Baptist Church rescue centre.

"We cannot sleep here because one side of the wall has collapsed and badly weakened the structure of the house," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Climate
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.