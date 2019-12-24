Somalia: A Heavy Fighting Kills 8 Outside Baidoa Town, South of Somalia

At least 8 Somali soldiers were killed and several others wounded on Monday when al-Shabaab attacked a southwestern military base, officials said.

Local residents confirmed to Radio Shabelle the attack in the vicinity of Goof-gadud Burey.

The attack began after al-Shabaab attacked the base on Monday morning, and fighting between fighters and Somali forces broke out.

The militants burned several military and civilian vehicles during a brief takeover.

Goof-gadud which is located 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the city of Baidoa, the administrative capital of the Bay state has been changed in hands between the two sides.