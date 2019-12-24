Somalia: A Heavy Fighting Kills 8 Outside Baidoa Town, South of Somalia

23 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least 8 Somali soldiers were killed and several others wounded on Monday when al-Shabaab attacked a southwestern military base, officials said.

Local residents confirmed to Radio Shabelle the attack in the vicinity of Goof-gadud Burey.

The attack began after al-Shabaab attacked the base on Monday morning, and fighting between fighters and Somali forces broke out.

The militants burned several military and civilian vehicles during a brief takeover.

Goof-gadud which is located 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the city of Baidoa, the administrative capital of the Bay state has been changed in hands between the two sides.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Conflict
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.