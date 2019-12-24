Congo-Brazzaville: Senior Chinese Official Meets Republic of Congo President

23 December 2019
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)
By Xinhua

Brazzaville — Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso here on Thursday.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said the two countries are good friends, good partners and good brothers.

In recent years, the two countries' heads of state have met many times to steer the development of bilateral ties, he said.

Political mutual trust between the two countries continues to deepen, and their practical cooperation has yielded remarkable results, said the Chinese official, adding that financial and aviation cooperation has become a new growth point, and progress has been made in key projects such as the construction of the Pointe Noire special economic zone.

China has always supported the Republic of the Congo in developing its economy, improving people's livelihood, and adhering to a development path that suits its national realities, Yang said.

He urged the two sides to keep the momentum of high-level exchanges, and to continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and concerns.

Under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the two sides should expand their cooperation in various fields, strengthen communication and coordination, safeguard the common interests of the two countries and those of developing countries as a whole, so as to demonstrate the high level of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

For his part, Sassou said the Congolese side treasures its friendship with China. The Congolese side highly appreciated that Chinese President Xi Jinping chose the country as one of the destinations of his first foreign trip in 2013 after taking office, Sassou said.

The Congolese people appreciate valuable long-term support from China, particularly recent flood relief assistance and supplies, he said.

Sassou added that the Congolese side will continue its active participation in the BRI, and is looking forward to further strengthening mutual cooperation in key areas, including agriculture, infrastructure and industrial facilities.

Yang also met with Foreign Minister of the Republic of the Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso on the same day.

Read the original article on Focac.

Copyright © 2019 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

