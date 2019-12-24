Sudan Budget Proposal - Fuel Subsidies Down, Salaries Up

Khartoum — A budget proposal that will cut fuel subsidies and raise wages in the public sector is being discussed by the government today. The government held an extraordinary meeting about the draft budget for the year 2020 yesterday.

Minister of Culture and Information and spokesman for the government, Feisal Mohamed Saleh, said in a press statement that the a sub-committee was formed to discuss options for gradually scaling back subsidies. The budget proposal does not include cutting subsidies for bread.

Social support

The poorest people will receive direct social and monetary support in 2020, Saleh said. The government will also increase spending on health and education, to realise free treatment in government hospitals and free education.

