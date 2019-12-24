Gambia: Childfund Supplies School Children With Vital Educational Materials

23 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

ChildFund-The Gambia, Wednesday handed over assortment of learning materials to five schools across five districts in the Foni area, at a handing over ceremony held in Sibanor.

The donated items include 30 bicycles, 30 rechargeable lamps, footballs, over 4000 exercise books, book shelves for school libraries as well pens and pencils. The gesture is part of a one-year project on education and child protection funded by ChildFund Korea.

Country Director, Musu Kuta Komma, said the items are intended to yield positive learning outcomes for children.

"The project dubbed 'Dream Reader' has the overall goal of enabling children to acquire basic learning skills through access to education services. It is also geared towards helping parents and communities to acquire knowledge and skills to properly nurture practices that can be beneficial to children," she explained.

Fatou Camara, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary communities and their children, said given the economic condition of most parents, they find it hard to fulfill some of the basic educational needs of their children.

"The bicycles alone will help reduce the time our children endure to trek to and from school, while the lamps will make it easy for the students to study in a convenient way. We therefore thanked ChildFund for the development."

The Dream Reader project is being implemented by ChildFund The Gambia and one of its local partners Ding Ding Federation. It was launched in October 2019 and since then, it has established reading clubs in the intervention communities and recently held a child protection sensitisation forum for stakeholders for teachers, parents, and police officers.

