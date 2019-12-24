Gambia: Young Sabi Poultry Farmer 'Content' With Business in URR

Speaking to this medium, in Sabi village, in the Upper River Region (URR), a 26-year-old poultry farmer, Sulayman Camara, has 'wholeheartedly' expressed satisfaction with the high demand for his poultry products by consumers in his community and beyond.

As a Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) mini grant beneficiary, Camara attributed his success to the timely grant support that he received from the National Cooperative Credit Union of The Gambia (NACCUG). He disclosed that the grant has enabled him to attract a lot of customers within his community (catchment area) and even those at the border between The Gambia and Senegal.

"In Sabi, we have a good market as the demand for chicken is very high," the poultry farmer said. However, he admitted that they couldn't even meet his community's demand for chicken, much more those within the border areas.

It could be refreshed that Camara was supported by YEP in 2019 with 250 broiler birds, 20 bags of feed, 5 feeders, 6 drinkers and medication to expand his poultry farm.

Before he received any support, he started with 50 birds in 2016, which he then increased to 100 birds. Presently, he has about 500 birds in his poultry farm.

The young Sabi poultry farmer called on young people to venture into poultry as it creates many employment opportunities, especially in URR.

He encouraged: "I am not one of those poultry producers who face difficulties in marketing my poultry products. The edge I have over other producers is my business location, where the demand for poultry meat is very high. I cannot even meet my customers' demand." He extended sincere gratitude to YEP for enabling him to expand his business.