Gambia: Arambia Foundation Donate to Hospitals

23 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

As part of it's commitment to complement government effort in Gambia's health sector, Arambia Foundation, a non-charitable organization based in Spain recently donated 58 hospital beds, mattresses, laboratory materials and a host of other needed materials worth over 2.4 million dalasi to for healthcare centers.

The items were provided with the objective to provide basic health facilities.

They were donated to Serekunda General Hospital in Kanifing, Banjulinding, Mandinary and New Yundum health centers.

Baboucar Saine, hospital administrator at Serekunda said the materials are not only of high quality, but immensely important addition to the effective management and work at the health centers.

He said the beds and mattresses will make patients comfortable while the laboratory materials and others will make life saving tests and treatment possible.

He commended Arambia through its president Enrique Cardiel and colleague Mohamadou Sissoho, a Gambian based in Spain and president of the Gambian sociality in Zaragoza.

Lamin Kabba, public relations officer of Arambia Foundation and chief executive officer of Star GSM, explained that Arambia is fairly new in The Gambia but its objective and mandate is to make maximum impact on the living condition of Gambians by bringing much needed assistance to various sectors.

"I will do a survey of the various sectors and identify areas with acute need for materials and submit it to our colleagues in Spain who will start knocking on doors for material support and ship them to The Gambia," he said, adding that their intention is to do this regularly.

Enrique Cardiel, president of Arambia Foundation urged the Gambian authorities to facilitate the Charity's work by giving concessions like duty waivers for items going direct to charity.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Health
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.