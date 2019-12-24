Gambia: Arambia Foundation Donate to Hospitals

As part of it's commitment to complement government effort in Gambia's health sector, Arambia Foundation, a non-charitable organization based in Spain recently donated 58 hospital beds, mattresses, laboratory materials and a host of other needed materials worth over 2.4 million dalasi to for healthcare centers.

The items were provided with the objective to provide basic health facilities.

They were donated to Serekunda General Hospital in Kanifing, Banjulinding, Mandinary and New Yundum health centers.

Baboucar Saine, hospital administrator at Serekunda said the materials are not only of high quality, but immensely important addition to the effective management and work at the health centers.

He said the beds and mattresses will make patients comfortable while the laboratory materials and others will make life saving tests and treatment possible.

He commended Arambia through its president Enrique Cardiel and colleague Mohamadou Sissoho, a Gambian based in Spain and president of the Gambian sociality in Zaragoza.

Lamin Kabba, public relations officer of Arambia Foundation and chief executive officer of Star GSM, explained that Arambia is fairly new in The Gambia but its objective and mandate is to make maximum impact on the living condition of Gambians by bringing much needed assistance to various sectors.

"I will do a survey of the various sectors and identify areas with acute need for materials and submit it to our colleagues in Spain who will start knocking on doors for material support and ship them to The Gambia," he said, adding that their intention is to do this regularly.

Enrique Cardiel, president of Arambia Foundation urged the Gambian authorities to facilitate the Charity's work by giving concessions like duty waivers for items going direct to charity.