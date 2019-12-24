Gambia: Foreign Minister Tangara Pays Tribute to Morocco

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on December 20th, 2019, returned gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco for the colossal support it has rendered to the continent for building the capacity of youth in Africa.

Dr. Tangara made these remarks at a summit that was organised by All Africa Students Union in collaboration with the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI).

Addressing the summit, the Honourable Foreign Affairs Minister acknowledged the contribution of All Africa Students Union for bringing the youth of the continent and beyond to Rabat. He spurred African countries to further strengthen cooperation within the continent in the area of education with a view to breaking the vicious circle of poverty. He used the opportunity to call on African youth to continue working hard and jealously guard the peace and stability of the continent.

Other speakers at the summit include the Foreign Ministers of Morocco, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Comoros and Cameroon.

All Africa Students Union is meant to promote unity among democratic and progressive student movements in and of Africa based on a common anti-imperialist, anti-colonialist, anti-neo-colonialist objective. It also tasked itself of creating among the broad masses of African people an awareness of the problems confronting Africa; urge students, as an integral part of society, to be fully involved in efforts to solve these problems.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad