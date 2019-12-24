Gambia: TRRC Hears 188 Victims

23 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

At least 188 victims (witnesses), including 51 women, 35 perpetrators, alleged perpetrators and adversely mentioned persons, and 23 Gambian Diaspora witnesses have testified before the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), according to its executive secretary, Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow.

He added that some alleged witches, one closed-door hearing and two protected witness hearings were held during this period.

"From the very start, the TRRC has operated on the principle that the ultimate rationale for its establishment and the establishment of all truth commissions is to prevent a recurrence of human right violations that happened in the past," Dr. Jallow said.

He was speaking during a press briefing, in which he acknowledged before journalists that the TRRC also operated on the conviction, based on verifiable evidence, that truth commission's reports and recommendations alone do not necessarily prevent recurrence.

For that reason, he said the TRRC adopted an operational strategy that allowed the commission to investigate the past and create an impartial historical record of human rights violations. This was done with a view to making recommendations to the government at the end of its mandate. It also at the same time conducted outreach activities that address those causes and enablers of dictatorship and political impunity that lie outside of any institutional, administrative and legal reforms that the commission may recommend in its final report.

"In line with our dual process approach to the work of truth commissions with hearings on one hand and outreach activities on the other; TRRC units have conducted close to 100 town hall meetings, village dialogues, women's and men's listening circles, and school visits across the country since October 2018. In essence, the TRRC has consistently worked as a Janus-faced commission that, while investigating and recording past human rights violations, has its sights firmly set on helping build a Gambia in which citizens are empowered enough to hold their government responsible and to say no to any signs of dictatorship or human rights violations."

He indicated that the TRRC is lucky to be one of very few truth commissions in the world to be given the power to grant reparations to victims; adding that most truth commissions can only recommend reparations.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.