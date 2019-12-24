Gambia: Welt Filme Trains Filmmakers

23 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)

Welt Filme in collaboration with the University of The Gambia School of Journalism and Digital Media, with financial support from the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and Brot Fur Die Welt have recently held film training for filmmakers at the FIFA hotel in Old Yundum.

The 6- day fiction and documentary making training, "made a difference," brought together 16 participants from the school of journalism and digital media and various media firms who underwent an intensive training on how to generate impactful documentaries for a better society.

They also went through the traditional technical filmmaking process (handling and usage of the camera, the what to and what not to do during shooting a film and also basic skills in editing one's project into finished product).

One of the participants, Ernest Seesay, expressed gratitude to the organisers, saying that the skills attained will be helpful in making his own future short films.

Amie Camara, student of the SJDM said the training serves as a supplement to what she has learnt from School and has also given her the opportunity on producing and directing films.

