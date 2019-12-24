Tanzania: Yanga Open Six-Point Mission Today

YOUNG Africans open the Southern Highlands 6-point hunt mission by facing troubled Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya today.

Yanga's ultimate goal is to haul all six points from Mbeya City and their traditional rivals Tanzania Prisons whom they will face five days later on December 29.

Besides the six-point sweepstake, Yanga who are placed 9th on log, will be trying to shatter Tanzania Prisons' unbeaten run. Third-placed Prison warders are yet to lose a game in their 13-match outings.

Yanga will be desperate to stamp a win against Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium so as to continue ascending to the top of the league ladder.

The hosts have had a back foot start of the season no wonder they currently occupy 19th slot on the table with eight points, just one above the bottom placed side Singida United which is also struggling to make it big in the unfolding league.

Both Mbeya City and Singida United were among the highly competitive teams last season as they were able to post good results in difficult matches, but this season, the two sides should fight hard to run away from the relegation jaws.

It will be a big test for the newly paraded Mbeya City Head Coach Amri Said, who penned a six-month contract to take charge of the club, replacing Juma Mwambusi who, despite returning to his former team, failed to impress his employer fuelling both sides to reach mutual agreement.

For Yanga, it is a chance for them to hit 20 points from nine games as they aim to reap possible six points from two clashes they expect to play in the Green City.

After today's match, Yanga will be exposed to another hot clash against Tanzania Prisons on December 27th before returning back to Dar es Salaam to play host Biashara United at Uhuru Stadium in the city.

Yanga's caretaker coach Boniface Mkwasa will be eager to maintain his perfect form at the helm of the club in the league as he is yet to lose a match so far.

Mkwasa's past league match was a 2-1 win over Alliance FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, hence the former Yanga player is all armed to register another victory away from home venue.

Meanwhile, Yanga Mobilisation Officer Antonio Nugaz yesterday disclosed that the process to get the permanent coach at the club is in its final stages such that soon, the new coach will be announced.

"Currently, the committee which has been tasked to assess Curriculum Vitae (CV) of many coaches who have shown interest to coach Yanga is scrutinising the best three CVs meaning that the job is nearly complete," Nugaz said.

He also pointed out that the decision to part ways with Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob who used to receive almost 8m/- has to a large extent helped the club to save a certain amount of money which is used to pay some players.

However, Nugaz made it clear that the other striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian from Ivory Coast who the club wanted to sign during this mini transfer window is no longer in their plans due to what he said poor consistence from the player.

"It was Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla who facilitated the Ivorian to come here on condition that we should closely monitor him and also for him to get used to the team's system of play. But, in short, the player's form has not been that impressive for us," he said.