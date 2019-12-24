East Africa: EAC MPs Head for Indian Ocean Golf Showpiece

AS the preparation for the second edition of the Indian Ocean Golf Trophy final gathers momentum, Diplomats from Kenya and Tanzania have shown interest to compete in the tournament.

The two-day event which will cover 36 holes in stable ford format, is scheduled to tee off at the Sea Cliff Resort course, Zanzibar on January 25th and 26th next year.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation Damas Ndumbaro and Kenyan Member of Parliament Kassim Sawa are among diplomats confirmed to spice up a golfing showdown.

They told the 'Daily News' recently that are ready for the tournament that draws golfers from around the globe.

"I'm planning to go back to Zanzibar for the Indian Ocean Golf tournament, it is ideal place to enjoy competition and social events as well as cementing friendship among the East Africans," said Sawa.

He said this will be not his first time on Zanzibar course saying he also took part in the 2019 Diplomatic Golf tournament. He added that he will be a good ambassador to motivate more Kenyan golfers, especially MPs to make a trip to Zanzibar.

Ndumbaro added: "We need to encourage participation in sports since it helps a lot. If all goes well I will be more than happy to compete again in Zanzibar, I know this is one of the events that help boost Zanzibar tourism sector too."

It is organised by Sea Cliff and its golf manager Elias Soka said that preparation for the event is on a top gear.

He said those wishing to participate at the event must confirm before January 8th which is set as deadline day.

Soka added: "Should any player wish to stay at resort during this event there are special rates for accommodation available and only a few rooms left so for this event."

Soka thanked Acentro Turismo, Serengeti, Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar, Nosy Sports Promoter, ESSQUE, Coastal Aviation, Sinnamon and ZIMMI for stepping forward to sponsor the event.

He said they are still looking for sponsors and other well-wishers to support the event. He said they will benefit by advertising their products on the golf course during the two-day event.

He said the 36-hole to be played in stable ford format, is eligible for men and ladies amateur golfers only.