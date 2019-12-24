South Africa: The Tax Gap - Who Is to Blame and How Do We Fix It?

24 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dennis Davis

There is a new sheriff in the SARS town, Edward Kieswetter, and in the foreseeable future the institution will be restored to its former glory. The Tax Gap is one of the first tasks they must tackle

In a recent edition of the journal Foreign Affairs, Joseph Stiglitz, Todd Tucker and Gabriel Zucman observe:

'The state requires something simple to perform its multiple roles: revenue. It takes money to build roads and ports , to provide health care for the sick , to finance the basic research that is the wellspring of all progress and to staff bureaucracies that keep societies and economies in motion. No successful market can survive without the underpinnings of a strong functioning state .'

It is common cause that South Africa's collection of revenue has been under severe pressure for some years. The causes are manifold: tepid growth, declining tax morality (at least in part due to the consequences of state capture and widespread corruption), a significant degradation of the capacity of SARS to collect tax (as reported by the Nugent Commission), and more.

The upshot is that a combination of the looting of state coffers and a declining revenue collection has meant that the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.