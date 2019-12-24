South Africa: The Tax Gap - Who Is to Blame and How Do We Fix It?

analysis

There is a new sheriff in the SARS town, Edward Kieswetter, and in the foreseeable future the institution will be restored to its former glory. The Tax Gap is one of the first tasks they must tackle

In a recent edition of the journal Foreign Affairs, Joseph Stiglitz, Todd Tucker and Gabriel Zucman observe:

'The state requires something simple to perform its multiple roles: revenue. It takes money to build roads and ports , to provide health care for the sick , to finance the basic research that is the wellspring of all progress and to staff bureaucracies that keep societies and economies in motion. No successful market can survive without the underpinnings of a strong functioning state .'

It is common cause that South Africa's collection of revenue has been under severe pressure for some years. The causes are manifold: tepid growth, declining tax morality (at least in part due to the consequences of state capture and widespread corruption), a significant degradation of the capacity of SARS to collect tax (as reported by the Nugent Commission), and more.

The upshot is that a combination of the looting of state coffers and a declining revenue collection has meant that the...