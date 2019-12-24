Nigeria: Yuletide - Fire Service Places 12 Zonal Commands On Alert

24 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The Federal Fire Service has expressed its preparedness for the safety of lives and property during the Yuletide, explaining that its Controller General CG, Liman Alhaji Ibrahim "has placed on alert all the 12 Federal Fire Service Zonal Commands and the FCT Command for quick response in case of any emergency".

In a statement Tuesday morning in Abuja, Public Relations Officer of the Service, Ugo Huan, a deputy superintendent of fire expressed the assurances of the Controller General that all the Commands are equipped with modern fire fighting equipment and well-trained firefighters ready to ensure the safety of all.

"The CG has admonished Nigerians to be very safety conscious while celebrating and to avoid all tendencies that will result in fire outbreaks or create any other emergency.

He also stated that since the beginning of the harmattan season, the Service in all its Zonal Commands has embarked on a wide safety sensitization of Nigerians, which he believes will go a long way in reducing emergency situations during this season", the statement said.

The Service, therefore, encouraged citizens to make available in their homes and vehicles, first aid fire fighting equipment like fire extinguishers and kitchen fire blankets, and to also "call the Federal Fire Service in case of any emergency on the Headquarters emergency lines 08032003557, 112 or the State Commands emergency numbers given out by the Commands".

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

