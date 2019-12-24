Nigeria: Leah Sharibu Must Not Be Forgotten - Archbishop Martins

24 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Martins, on Tuesday urged Nigerians to remember those in captivity as Christmas drew closer.

Martins, in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Social Communications, Rev. Anthony Godonu, singled out the plight of Leah Sharibu.

Sharibu is a young Christian girl who has remained in the hands of her Boko Haram abductors for over two years,

The cleric said that her continuous incarceration remained a sore point in the celebration of the yuletide.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to remember her in their prayers as well as others in captivity of either Boko Haram or kidnappers.

The Bishop also implored President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently work on fulfilling his promise of effecting the release of the young Sharibu so that she could reunite with her family and loved ones, as soon as possible.

"It is very sad that Leah Sharibu is still in detention for over two years for the single reason that she refused to jettison her Christian faith.

"It is a thing of pain, not only for her parents but for most people especially because of the values she represents: loyalty to faith, dependability, focus and maturity.

"It leaves a sour taste in the mouth and a dark mark on the celebration when one realises that she may not be able to join her family to celebrate Christmas again this year," he said.

He added that everyone must keep on insisting that the girl must not be forgotten.

"I want to appeal to the President in particular to do all he can to bring back Leah so that she can be reunited with her family once again."

