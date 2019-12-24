Nigeria: Two Civilians Dead, 13 Wounded in Biu Attack

24 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — At least 2 persons were killed and 13 others sustain various degrees of wounds when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attempted to attack Biu town in Biu local government area of Borno state Monday evening.

The state deputy governor, Hon Umar Kadafur visited Biu general hospital to sympathise with the victims.

He said, "Two persons confirmed dead and 13 persons sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of stray bullets while trying to escape for their dear lives.

"Thirteen victims are receiving treatment and in stable conditions what remains is x-ray to be carried out on those with bullet wounds."

Hon. Umar directed the immediate transfer of the victims that require x-ray to a private hospital for immediate treatment and offered a N50,000 cash assistance to each of the 13 victims.

The deputy governor commended the staff of the hospital for their immediate response of providing adequate first aid treatment to the victims and promised that other problems facing the hospital especially that of man power would be addressed.

The chief Nursing Officer, Dr Bitrus Anjikwi informed the deputy governor that immediately the victims were received at the hospital he has urgently mobilized all the staff, and patients were treated at a spot; "What only remains is x-ray on those with gun shot wounds".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

