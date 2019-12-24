Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap Bayelsa Commissioner's Six-year-old Son

24 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Gunmen have abducted the son of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr. Nengi Talbot.

The bandits were said to have stormed the commissioner's residence at the Commissioners' Quarters in Yenagoa on Sunday and took away his six-year-old son, Antonio Talbot.

According to family sources, the kidnappers had not made any contact with the Talbot family.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the kidnap incident, said the four-member gang invaded Talbots's home at 11.30p.m. on Sunday and whisked the victim away to an unknown place.

"The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects. An investigation is ongoing," Butswat added.

