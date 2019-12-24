Nigeria: Lagos SWAN Congratulates Sanusi After Contract Extension

24 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos Chapter) has congratulated the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Dr. Mohammed Sanusi over his recent contract extension for another period of five years in office.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Debo Oshundun, he said the re-appointment at the last Annual General Assembly of the NFF held in Benin City, Edo state is a confirmation of the remarkable achievement of the experienced football administrator.

Oshundun praised the exemplary qualities of the top NFF chieftain which he said contributed in no small way to the peace currently being enjoyed in Nigerian football.

"As an association, we rate him so high for his exemplary qualities. He is a stabilizing factor in the Nigerian Football Federation and his level of maturity in the face of opposition and provocation while discharging his duties as the General Secretary is so commendable."

The Lagos SWAN Chairman further tasked the NFF to focus more on grassroots development to unearth more talents for the age grade teams with the long term goal of featuring for the Super Eagles and Super Falcons.

He assured the NFF that members of Lagos SWAN will continue to support the federation in their quest to meet their goals.

"As critical stakeholders in the sports sector, it is imperative that we join hands with other stakeholders with similar objectives to grow sports in Nigeria.

" As watchdogs and members of the fourth estate of the realm, we shall continue to play our roles and hold public office holders accountable when needed and support them where necessary".

