Liberia: Dukuly Urges President Weah, Former VP Boakai

-To Demonstrate True Leadership

Former Montserrado County Senatorial candidate, Mohammed Dukuly is urging President George Weah of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and former Vice President and current standard bearer of the opposition Unity Party to demonstrate true leadership.

It can be recalled, President Weah in a live interview last Friday on the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) described former Vice President Boakai 'an ingrate' further urging him to behave.

In an apparent respond, the former Vice President branded President Weah as "mosquito,' urging him to 'better behave' through show of home training.

However, in an exclusive interview over the weekend, Mohammed Dukuly lamented that such assertion by the two statesmen does not show a 'sense of leadership.'

Dukuly noted that the verbal attacks emanating from the two leaders have a bad and dangerous effect on the younger generation of Liberia.

The Former Montserrado County Senatorial candidate believes the action of both the President and the former Vice President has the ability to further divide Liberians.

"It's not good for our generation for people to be throwing jibes at each other in the public. It doesn't show a sense of democratic maturity, statesmanship and it's not something that we want our kids to pick up along the way," Dukuly further added.

According to him, Liberia is still struggling to put her broken moral pieces together and bring back those lost virtues and as such, there is a need to be very careful.

As a Liberian, Dukuly said he's one of those who thought the president wouldn't have spoken about the former Vice President the way he spoke.

"I think the President needed to have apologized and I am also disappointed that the former Vice President responded in the manner and forms in which he responded." He said.

Dukuly reminded the president that as leader of the state, he's a policy maker and no matter what happens, he must always show that leadership posture, speak and act like a leader.

"Liberians should condemn both of them actions," he concluded.