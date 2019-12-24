Mauritius: Waste Water Regulations 2019 Effective As From 01 January 2020

23 December 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Waste Water (Licence for Discharge of Industrial Effluent into a Waste Water System) Regulations 2019 will replace, as from 1st January 2020, the Waste Water (Standards for Discharge of Industrial Effluent into a Waste Water System) Regulations 2004.

Amendments will be brought to existing legislations so as to ensure that industries discharging effluents into the waste water system comply with certain parameters and standards with a view to enable the effluents to be treated at the treatment plants.

The Waste Water (Licence for Discharge of Industrial Effluent into a Waste Water System) Regulations 2019 will cater for industrial activities not previously included such as printing and washing plant for textile activities. They will also provide a new scale of fees which will reflect the actual cost incurred for processing, sampling and analysis.

