Mauritius: Metro Express Limited Launches Free Passenger Service

The Metro Express officially launched its free passenger service, yesterday morning at the Rose Hill Station. The free service, between Rose Hill and Port Louis, will be available to the public till Sunday 05 January 2020 from 07 00 hours to 19 00 hours. In this context, some 430 00 free tickets are being distributed to the public.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Leslie Collendavelloo, the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government, Disaster and Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Tanmaya Lal, and other personalities were present at the launching of the free passenger service at the Metro Station in Rose Hill.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed his utmost satisfaction with regard to the accomplishment of the Metro Express project. He pointed out that each and every Mauritian should take pride of the Metro Express, which he said is a modern, reliable and safe transport system set to improve the lives of citizens.

As for Minister Ganoo, he highlighted that the operation of the Metro Express marks a historical moment for Mauritius as it has been 63 years since the last train transported passengers in the country. The Metro Express, he stated, symbolises Government's commitment of a Smart Mauritius propelled by socio-economic development.

He reassured the population that the Metro Transit Solutions Pte Ltd, which was appointed to carry out the safety assessment of the Metro Express, has submitted its Report and has informed that the light rail transit system is safe for normal operations and for revenue passenger service.

For his part, the Indian High Commissioner spoke of the close bilateral relationship and cooperation between India and Mauritius for the accomplishment of the Metro Express project. He indicated that this modern transport system will be beneficial to everyone as it will provide an effective and efficient travel service.

Metro Express

The Light Rail vehicles will operate in both directions on the Rose Hill/Port Louis stretch. Around 2400 persons can travel per hour in both directions with 15-minutes headway.

The free access tickets are available at the five Municipal Councils, seven District Councils as well as at the Metro Stations of Rose Hill, Beau Bassin and Port Louis. One person is entitled to two tickets.