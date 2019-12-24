Liberia: President Weah Won't Reshuffle, Sack Non-Performing Officials

President George M. Weah, during his second Annual Address to the Joint session of the National Legislature on January 28, 2019.

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah does not see the need to conduct a reshuffle in his government or sack non-performing officials, despite calls from both the opposition and the Chairman of the ruling party for him to do so.

In a rare radio interview with the Director of the State Broadcaster, Legerhood Rennie and John Kollie, executive director of Liberia Media Initiative for Democratic Initiatives, on Friday, the president likened himself to a coach that is building a "strong team" and would not just sack or change a player because of a problem.

"I am the leader of this country, I have to evaluate. You know I did critical thinking in school, and I hope that would encourage Liberians to do critical thinking; we have to go for information, process them, evaluate them before we make decision because if I jump to conclusion, there would be lot of issues here," he said.

President Weah stemmed that the current economic issue faced in the country is not unique to Liberia, noting, that he has a great team working to solve the economic challenge.

"We're the government and we have economic issues and citizens are concern. With the economic issue, I think we have a great team that can solve the problem and you know economic issue is global, it's not just Liberia. I don't think any economic issue should disrupt the peace that we enjoy," he said.

Responding to question about citizens' request to dismiss Finance and Economic Planning Minister Samuel Tweah and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill, President Weah said, "Well, that's their opinion. Every citizen has the right to criticize the government, to criticize the minister that they don't like, that they believe are not working."

He added: "If you get in Samuel Tweah position now and in a month's time you have a complication, money is not coming in because people are not paying their taxes, and your budget shortfall and you can't get money in the coffer in the one month, I should sack you, is that what you're trying to say?"

The President maintained that Minister Tweah is doing a great job taking into consideration the debt the government inherited vis-à-vis what the government is doing including "covering dark holes".

Rants on Opposition

Asked about how he feels about the pending December 30 protest organized by the Council of Patriots and dubbed 'Weah Step Down Campaign', the President said the lead campaigner, Henry Costa does not have the mandate of the people to ask him to step down. He noted that Costa went to elections for a district representative seat and "could not even secure 500 votes".

"No one can tell me step down, not even the Boakai, not even the Cummings, not even the Urey - nobody," he asserted in a strong tone.

He added that he is not going to "waste" his time negotiating with them to call off protest or look into their reasons for wanting to protest, citing the unsuccessful negotiation that preceded the previous June 7 mass protest organized by the Council of Patriots.

He also urged Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, who is one of his fiercest critics, to do the work of a lawmaker instead of a civil activist. "Yekeh is a lawmaker, he's not a civil rights activist, so he should concentrate more on the lawmaking for his people and he can still make an impact, he doesn't need to be on the street causing civil disturbances... When people don't have understanding, you don't even need to approach them. I know Yekeh very well; Yekeh used to carry arm before, I know who he is so it doesn't bother me," he said.

President Weah noted that political leaders in the country have a responsibility to maintain peace in the country and urged them to work in that direction.

He said it is disappointing for former Vice President Joseph Boakai, who served as the next in command to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, that, according to him, caused the economic situation in the country to be calling for a permit to allow citizens to protest against the government.

"Boakai can never say that Goerge Weah is a wicked man to him. Boakai spent 12 years of his life as a Vice President, he got sick, almost died, he didn't have any support, the only person that came to his aid is George Weah. How can George Weah be wicked to a Boakai?"

President Weah alleged that the former Vice President was an instigator of the June 7 mass protest and continues to cause problems for his government through protests like the pending December 30 'Weah Step Down' protest.

"... A Boakai that I did almost everything for and gave him respect will sit down and try to oust my government. Boakai's time is gone. Boakai should be encouraging people to be leaders of his party," Weah said.