Tunisia: Habib Jemli Says Will Form Government of Technocrats

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Habib Jemli said at a press conference on Monday evening he will form a government of technocrats, independent from all political parties.

He stressed that the government members will be chosen according to the criteria of competence, integrity, clean hands and independence.

"Tunisia can no longer bear more economic and social strife," he said.

Jemli justified his decision by the inflexibility of some political parties during the negotiations, despite the major concessions he made.

He said to be surprised to see several political parties withdrawing from consultations on the formation of the government.