Tunisia Elected Head of Alo Legal Expert Committee

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia was elected at the head of the legal expert committee of the Arab Labour Organisation (ALO) for a one-year term.

Former director general of labour at the Ministry of Social Affairs and former director of the Arab Centre for labour Administration and Employment (ACLAE) Mohamed Kchaou was voted head of the committee at its meeting, December 16-17 in Cairo.

The committee specialises in examining reports from ALO member states on the implementation of ratified Arab labour Conventions and reports relating to non-ratified conventions, the Ministry of Social Affairs said in a statement Monday.

This is the second time Tunisia is elected to the post which it held in 2016.