Ethiopia: From the Field - Preventing Ethiopia's Trash From Going to Waste

24 December 2019
UN News Service

The rehabilitation of a dumpsite in Ethiopia in which 116 people died following a landslide two years ago, has made the area safer for people working there thanks to support from the UN human settlements agency UN-Habitat.

Hundreds of people have typically collected waste for a living on the site in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, but it has always been a dangerous occupation due to the threat of trash piles collapsing and the intense heat given off by decomposing rubbish.

Now, UN-Habitat has been working with the city government and Japanese experts, to manage the site in a more secure and sustainable way.

Read more here about how the Fukuoka Method of waste management from Japan has enabled local people to carry on collecting and selling trash.

Read the original article on UN News.

Copyright © 2019 UN News Service. All rights reserved.

