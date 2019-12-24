Ethiopia: From the Field - Preventing Ethiopia's Trash From Going to Waste

The rehabilitation of a dumpsite in Ethiopia in which 116 people died following a landslide two years ago, has made the area safer for people working there thanks to support from the UN human settlements agency UN-Habitat.

Hundreds of people have typically collected waste for a living on the site in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, but it has always been a dangerous occupation due to the threat of trash piles collapsing and the intense heat given off by decomposing rubbish.

Now, UN-Habitat has been working with the city government and Japanese experts, to manage the site in a more secure and sustainable way.

