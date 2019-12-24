Tunisia: Kais Saied Meets Leaders of Ennahdha, Attayar, Echaab and Tahya Tounes

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Monday, met with President of Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, Secretary General of the Democratic Current (Attayar) Mohamed Abbou, Secretary General of the Echaab movement Zouheir Maghzaoui and President of Tahya Tounes Youssef Chahed, at the Carthage Palace.

The meeting discussed the process of forming the new government, said a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The Head of State stressed the national approach was needed to overcome the current situation in the country.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the expectations of Tunisians that are essentially economic and social, said the same source.

Kais Saied recalled his convening role, calling on the various political forces to unify their positions to speed up the government formation.

He said he was convinced of the ability to overcome the situation the country is going through.

Attayar, Echaab and Tahya Tounes parties, on Sunday, said they will not be part of the new government.