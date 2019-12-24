Tunisia: Kais Saied Meets Leaders of Ennahdha, Attayar, Echaab and Tahya Tounes

23 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Monday, met with President of Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, Secretary General of the Democratic Current (Attayar) Mohamed Abbou, Secretary General of the Echaab movement Zouheir Maghzaoui and President of Tahya Tounes Youssef Chahed, at the Carthage Palace.

The meeting discussed the process of forming the new government, said a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The Head of State stressed the national approach was needed to overcome the current situation in the country.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the expectations of Tunisians that are essentially economic and social, said the same source.

Kais Saied recalled his convening role, calling on the various political forces to unify their positions to speed up the government formation.

He said he was convinced of the ability to overcome the situation the country is going through.

Attayar, Echaab and Tahya Tounes parties, on Sunday, said they will not be part of the new government.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.