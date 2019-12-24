Tunisia: More Than 20 Thousand Tunisians Hired Overseas Through Atct Until End November 2019

Tunis/Tunisia — The total number of Tunisian guest workers and experts hired overseas has reached 20 thousand 171 people until November 30, 2019, against 19 thousand 841 until last October, up 330 recruits, according to data published by the Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (ATCT).

Arab countries have maintained their position on the top of most attractive countries for Tunisian experts with a total of 14,715 hires, followed by Europe with 2,869, the United States with 1,566, Africa with 351 and Asian countries and Australia with 83 recruits, while the number of Tunisians working in international organisations has reached 587.

The education and sports sectors are the most attractive sectors for the Tunisian workforce, with 9,922 hired, followed by the health sector (4637) and the administrative sector (1,999).