Tunisia: More Than 20 Thousand Tunisians Hired Overseas Through Atct Until End November 2019

23 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The total number of Tunisian guest workers and experts hired overseas has reached 20 thousand 171 people until November 30, 2019, against 19 thousand 841 until last October, up 330 recruits, according to data published by the Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (ATCT).

Arab countries have maintained their position on the top of most attractive countries for Tunisian experts with a total of 14,715 hires, followed by Europe with 2,869, the United States with 1,566, Africa with 351 and Asian countries and Australia with 83 recruits, while the number of Tunisians working in international organisations has reached 587.

The education and sports sectors are the most attractive sectors for the Tunisian workforce, with 9,922 hired, followed by the health sector (4637) and the administrative sector (1,999).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Labour
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.