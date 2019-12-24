Rwanda: KFC to Open Shop in Rwanda

American fast food restaurant Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), known widely for its crispy fried chicken, has revealed that it will "soon" open its fast-food chain in the country, sending fans into frenzy.

"May 2020 find you at KFC. KFC Remera Opening Soon," the American fried chicken staple said on a poster posted on its new Instagram account, on Sunday.

Rwanda will become one of the hundreds of countries where the popular food chain currently operate.

According to KFC website, KFC serves more than 12 million customers each day in at least 115 countries and territories around the world.

In Africa, the food chain has presence in 22 countries including Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania in the East Africa region.

It operates about 900 outlets in South Africa, the highest in the region.

"KFC: this will be your lunch for a long time soon," one fan, @DaniellaIshimwe posted on Twitter.

Another Twitter user, Jackie K'Lisa posted: "And just like that, my dream of becoming a model is going to be ruined. What took you so longggg??" wondering why it took quite longer for KFC to open shop.

KFC has made a name for themselves because of their wide ranging menu especially the tasty fried chicken which keep fans going back.

But it has particularly built its success on their fanatically guarded recipe.

Gizmodo's Sploid took a look at how KFC protects the secret recipe, and according to them, the only copy is tucked safely away inside a safe ... that's inside KFC's legal department, that's inside their headquarters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That recipe could attract more customers for them in Rwanda given the rise of the fast food restaurant business in the country.

Meanwhile, photos making rounds on social media show that works on the Remera-based shop are almost done.

The new spot will be located at SP Petrol Station on the Remera-Kicukiro highway near the junction popularly known as Prince House.

What's not clear at the moment is the date at which the food chain will officially open operations, but some sources anticipate as soon as January.

Kuku Foods Rwanda Limited is reportedly the KFC franchisee in Rwanda.

It is a subsidiary of Kuku Foods East Africa Holdings with presence in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania where it runs the KFC franchise.

Efforts to reach operators of the new outlet were futile.

KFC website says the food chain operates more than 17,000 restaurants in the United States and internationally.

It also says that on average, more than 185 million people see a KFC commercial at least once a week-that's more than half the U.S. population.