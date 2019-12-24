Uganda: Common Safety, Health Hazards to Watch Out for

Where an ordinary person sees exciting Christmas décor, a parent is wary of all that glitter, glow and tiny objects that are hidden dangers especially for children. There are so many hazards awaiting children thanks to the frenzy and excitement including chocking, tripping, poison among others. To be safe, parents are advised to make an extra effort to keep an eye on their children while keeping their environment as clean as possible.

Christmas tree accidents

One of the biggest hazard also happens to be the main Christmas symbol; the tree.

Dr Joe Opio, a paediatrician advises parents to choose their trees with care.

"A natural tree which is still fresh is preferable since it might not catch fire that easily. If you are choosing an artificial one, get one that is fire-resistant. Place it in a safe place away from high traffic areas such as doorways, and exits, and away from heating sources and candles and where there is no danger of it falling over onto children," Dr Opio advises.

While decorating, the paediatrician recommends avoiding the use of sharp, easily breakable decorations, trimmings that have small removable parts or that resemble candy or food.

"These have several dangers such as chocking the child or poisoning them because some of them might contain lead, cadmium, or other toxic materials that can be harmful," he notes.

Do not leave lit candles unattended or near any flammables. Make sure candle holders are out of reach of children and are not sitting on a cloth that can be pulled. Consider flameless candles to create the same candlelit ambiance without the risk of fire. Just make sure that batteries are secure if the candle is battery-operated.

Extension cords

Place extension cords against the wall so people and pets will not trip over them, but do not run cords under rugs. And make sure you turn off all the lights on trees and all decoration lights when you go to bed or leave the house. When you drive up to a lit house at night, it looks festive, but you don't want to risk starting a fire when no one is home.

Keep children out of the kitchen

The little ones usually get in the spirit of the season and want to help out in the preparation of the meals. But left to their own they can burn the kitchen down. To be safe keep them at a safe distance while frying, grilling, or broiling food. If they are old enough, give them kitchen chores that do not require them to be near the stove or oven, such as mixing ingredients, setting the table, or arranging veggies on a tray.

Predators

Also remember to keep an eye on them to protect them from predators. "People tend to abuse drugs and alcohol during holidays which can compromise their minds and end up harming children. Encourage the children to always stay together as a way of looking out for each other and tell them to scream and run if a anyone, known or unknown is touching them or forcing them to touch them intimately," Dr Edward Mugisha a pediatrician advises.

Alcohol and drugs

The pediatrician warns parents to be extra vigilant because the children might end up experimenting with the drugs and alcohol. "Keep the alcohol and drugs safely locked away," he advises.

Water safety basics

A number of families choose to spend the festive Christmas at the beach or swimming pool as a form of celebration. Children must be watched whenever they are around water. This is true whether the water is in a bathtub, a wading pool, an ornamental fish pond, a swimming pool, a spa, an ocean, or a lake.

Younger children are especially at risk. They can drown in less than two inches of water. That means drowning can happen in a sink, toilet bowl, fountains, buckets, inflatable pools, or small bodies of standing water around your home, such as ditches filled with rainwater.

Always watch children closely when they are in or near any water, no matter what their swimming skills. Even children who know how to swim can be at risk for drowning. For instance, a child could slip and fall on the pool deck, lose consciousness, and fall into the pool and possibly drown.

What to do in an emergency

If a child is missing, always check the pool or other water bodies first. Survival depends on a quick rescue and restarting breathing as soon as possible:

If you find a child in the water, get the child out while calling loudly for help.

Check to make sure the child's air passages are clear. If the child is not breathing, start CPR if you are trained to do so.

If you think the child has a neck injury, for instance from diving;

Keep the child on his or her back.

Brace the neck and shoulders with your hands and forearms to help keep the neck from moving until emergency help arrives. This can help prevent further injury to the spine.

Keep the child still and speak in calm tones to keep them comforted.

Additional reporting from www.kidshealth.org