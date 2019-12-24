Uganda: Instant Results Ease Early Infant Diagnosis

Daisy Namakula an HIV/Aids positive mother gave birth by C-section. She was determined to keep her baby negative. So when gave birth, the baby was immediately started on neverapin syrup and she was told to breastfeed exclusively.

Namakula had to wait for one and a half months to take the child for testing which according to her was a long time.

"I lived in fear that my baby might get infected," she says. Eventually, her child was tested and fortunately the results were negative.

Point of care diagnostics

Namakula said she first heard of the Point Of Care (POC) diagnostics devices at a dialogue with health workers training she attended in November.

What is POC testing?

According to www.nowdx.com point of care testing is an investigation taken at the time of the consultation with instant availability of results to make immediate and informed decisions about patient care.

"The POC machines would have helped me know my child's status there and then," Namakula says.

On October 29, POC Early Infant Diagnosis machines were launched in Uganda. This was done in the Free To Shine (FTS) campaign which focused on ending HIV/Aids in children and was driven by the Organisation of Africa First Ladies for Development.

Benefits

The biggest advantage of POC diagnostics is the rapid turnaround time for test results - particularly essential within areas for which rapid or progressive test results are necessary to support patient care.

Without POC, early infant diagnosis is slowed down.

"Without POC diagnostics, after collecting the samples from a child, we send the tests to the laboratory and this takes a month before the results are received. Before that, the child is given the neverapin syrup to prevent them from acquiring the virus while breastfeeding for six months." Joel Masika, a records assistant at Kiswa Health Centre, HIV clinic says.

Why is it important?

With a POC machine, a baby's HIV status can be known in 45-90 minutes and by the time the parent leaves the hospital, they know the status of their child's and how to handle them accordingly.

If the child is found to be positive, they are started on treatment early enough.

All children born to HIV positive mothers need a test for their status to be ascertained.

Testing infants for HIV is not as easy as testing adults because the baby may have antibodies from the mother and test positive if regular HIV tests are used.

"You have to look for the presence of the virus itself in the infant. It is so important to know as soon as possible after birth if actually the infant is HIV infected itself, or they are just born to an HIV infected mother," says Dr Kuku Appiah, the director, medical and scientific Affairs - Africa for Abbott Rapid Diagnostics.

Dr Linda Kisaakye Nabitaka, a medical practitioner at Ministry of Health and the senior programme officer, Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PTMTCT) points out that because HIV infection from mother-to-child can happen at many different time periods including during pregnancy, during birth and during breast feeding, the baby has to be tested several times.

"It is also important to test the baby as early as possible, before two months of age so that if they are HIV positive they are immediately started on antiretroviral drugs," she says.

"Previously mothers had to wait for more than two weeks before getting results of their babies' test.

By the time the sample is transported to the laboratory for testing and then results are brought back to the facility, some mothers will have gone several times to the facility and even given up ever knowing the child's HIV status," Dr Kuku says.

"There is enough information about what help is available such that if one is HIV negative, they remain so and if they are positive, what they should do to stay healthy, treatment is the safest way for one to still have a normal lifestyle." She says

Early diagnosis

-According to Dr Kuku, since antibodies of an infected mother can be transmitted to the placenta, one can't tell that the infant has the virus itself just by detecting anti-bodies.

She says that the importance of getting quick diagnosis is for the baby is to start treatment as soon as possible if it is to have a healthy life. M-PIMA device, an additional device for giving viral load test results in the shortest period of time, removes the time taken for the blood samples to be taken to the central laboratory for the viral load diagnosis (which takes about two weeks) by giving the results as soon as possible.