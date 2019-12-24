Nigeria: Health Workers to Govt - Scrap Plan to Concession, Privatise Federal Health Institutions

One of the most pressing issues in the Nigerian health sector in 2019 is the concessioning and privatisation of the major Federal Health Institutions in the country.

The development has elicited concerns among stakeholders in the industry and as 2019 draws to a close, health workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations, JOHESU/AHPA, called for scrapping of the consession plan.

In an open letter to President Mohammadu Buhari, JOHESU/AHPA - an amalgamation of five registered trade unions and registered professional associations in the health sector - together accounting for over 95 percent of the workforce in the health sector of the economy, say consessioning is against the interest of Nigerians.

The letter jointly signed by Comrade Bio Joy Josiah, Chairman, JOHESU, and Pharm Olumide Akintayo, Executive Member, AHPA, urged the President to wade into the controversial initiative and save the health sector from what they described as imminent doom..

The health workers said: "Privatisation symbolises a total sale or transfer of the public or government assets to private investors or company with a sole motive of making profit (profiteers).

"This way, government enterprises and ownership are transferred to individuals/profiteers while government plays only the role of a regulator. This model of PPP is the norm in the corrupt laden governance architecture of developing countries including Nigeria.

In its appeal, JOHESU/AHPA wants the Federal government to be decisive in taking a position and stopping what it describes as the desperate attempts to take over the Federal Health Institutions.

"The tragedy of the ICRC approval of the concessioning of 22 Federal Health Institutions is one of the negative fall-outs of the Economic Team of the Federal government between 2015 and 2019.

"Any attempt to concession facilities in public health institutions compromises the lives of the vast majority of Nigerians and compounds their existing woes. As a matter of fact, concessioning, privatisation or mutilated PPP agenda at this point in the evolution of health endeavour in Nigeria is a direct invitation to morbidity and mortality. "The only option that works in the maximum interest of Nigerians at this time is to allow healthcare remain a social welfare service to consumers of health."

Urging the Federal Government to immediately stop the concessioning of Teaching Hospital facilities to private concerns, JOHESU/AHPA harped on the direct consequences of concessioning, privatisation, and outsourcing would reverse gains in the healthcare space.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In the proposed privatisation and concessioning models, government role is largely regulatory which is at the same cost of owning the FHIs. As stronger institutions outlive the weaker ones which further limits availability and choices of the citizens, the monopolistic tendencies of formidable profiteers plays out at the detriment of consumers of health.

"Concessioning and Privatisation call to question the integrity of the management of the FHIs dominated by Doctors since the advent of the Teaching Hospital Act of 1985. It is the biggest confirmation of the failure of doctors in the running of public hospital system in Nigeria.

"Government therefore needs to tinker with the health system by reverting management of FHIs to professionally trained administrators and managers, while health professionals are allowed to embrace their areas of due competence in public good. This is the trend which is in alignment with global best practices."

JOHESU/AHPA explained that generally, privatisation of health services is a precursor to increased cost of drugs and diagnostic services which will naturally impact on out-of-pocket costs, leading to hardship and more stress junctures in accessing healthcare.

"The concessioning/privatisation of health facilities is a hurricane that compounds unproductivity in healthcare. The preponderance of Nigerians who live in poverty and squalor will not be able to access or afford health and its major components which include use of safe and efficacious drugs in the event of this dreaded reality."