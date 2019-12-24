Tanzania: Rights Activist Tito Magoti Charged With Money Laundering

24 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Four days after Human rights activist Tito Magoti was arrested, he has finally been arraigned today December 24, at Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court in Dar es Salaam facing charges of money laundering among others.

Tito Magoti alongside Theodory Faustin Giyan face three counts of leading a criminal gang, possession of a computer programme designed for the purpose of committing an offence and money laundering.

According to the charge sheet, the two on diverse dates between February1, 2019 and December 17 in Dar es Salaam and parts of the country, jointly willfully with other persons not in court organized a criminal racket by possessing a computer programme that is designed for the purpose of committing a crime.

The sheet further states that with the aid of the computer programme the two acquired a sum of money amounting to Sh17million knowingly that it was proceed of criminal gains.

The offences that the two have been charged with are unbailable.

Though the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa had indicated that three others had been arrested alongside Tito Magoti, only two were produced in court today.
Advertisement His arraignment comes one day after conflicting statements on the whereabouts of the rights activist since he was arrested with Kinondoni District Police Commander saying he was not aware of his arrest

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.