South Africa: Fees Must Fall Activist Kanya Cekeshe Must Report to a Police Station Twice a Month

24 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has been ordered to report to a police station twice a month after his release from prison and he is not allowed to leave Gauteng without informing authorities.

His lawyer, Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt attorneys, told News24 that these were the conditions of Cekeshe's release.

Steyl said Cekeshe was doing well at home and was happy to be around his family.

"He is doing well and happy that he will spend Christmas with them after being away from them for years. He has missed two Christmas days while in custody and this time he is going to spend time with his loved ones," Steyl said.

He said the family has asked for privacy.

Cekeshe was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property when he tried to set alight a police van during protests in 2016.

He received an eight-year sentence and was held at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston, Johannesburg from 2017.

He was released at around 05:00 on Tuesday.

Cekeshe was believed to have been the last Fees Must Fall activist in prison.

