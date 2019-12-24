Tunisia: Echaab Movement Denounces 'Dangerous' Practices By PM-Designate and Ennahdha

Tunis/Tunisia — The Echaab Movement denounced the practices of Prime Minister designate Habib Jemli and Ennahdha party, deeming them "extremely dangerous."

PM designate and Ennahdha party are determined to move forward on the path of allocating quotas; they oppose any change or criticism of their choices which led to the country's indebtedness, the party said on Monday.

The Echaab said it shared the position of some political parties which refuse to participate in a government that does not take into consideration the political causes that led the country to such a situation.

Three political parties, on Sunday, said they will not be part of any further process to form the government; they are Attayar (Democratic Current), Echaâb Movement and Tahya Tounes party.