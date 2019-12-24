Kenya: Five Die After Vehicle Plunges Into River in Mumias

24 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Shaban Makokha

Two families in Busia are mourning the tragic death of their loved ones who perished in a road accident on Tuesday morning.

Five people, all from one village in Butula were confirmed dead after their vehicle plunged into river Liwondwe on the Ekero-Buyangu road in Kakamega County.

The families were travelling home for Christmas.

The car they were travelling in from Nairobi rolled at the Liwondwe Bridge leaving five others with serious injuries.

Mumias police boss Peter Kattam said the crash occured at 5 am.

"We suspect that the driver might have been tired and unfamiliar with the road as he went directly to the bridge rails along the river," said Kattam.

Mr Kattam said the vehicle had ten occupants who were returning home for Christmas.

Witnesses said the driver of the Toyota Wish lost control of the vehicle before hitting rail guards on the bridge.

Joshua Makokha, a witness, said the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the river.

Locals and police managed to rescue five other people who were trapped in the vehicle.

The injured were taken to St Mary's Mission Hospital in Mumias, Mr Kattam said.

Read the original article on Nation.

