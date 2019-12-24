Kenya: KeNHA Suspends Works At Witeithie Following Heavy Traffic Jam

24 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has now suspended the footbridge construction works at Witeithie on the Thika Superhighway following a major gridlock that was experienced Tuesday morning.

A statement from the Authority said that construction will resume on Friday this week.

The authority said it had instructed the contractor undertaking the work that traffic flow will only be diverted during the specified times between 11pm and 4am.

"At Witeithie, the contractor notified the Authority that they experienced a hiccup when hoisting the superstructure for the pedestrian footbridge last night. This greatly affected the traffic flow for Thika bound traffic causing a massive jam," the statement said. "The section has since been opened to allow for normal traffic flow."

Motorists plying the Thika Superhighway on a Christmas rush were stranded as KeNHA installed a footbridge at the said area.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.