Kenya: KeNHA Suspends Works At Witeithie Following Heavy Traffic Jam

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has now suspended the footbridge construction works at Witeithie on the Thika Superhighway following a major gridlock that was experienced Tuesday morning.

A statement from the Authority said that construction will resume on Friday this week.

The authority said it had instructed the contractor undertaking the work that traffic flow will only be diverted during the specified times between 11pm and 4am.

"At Witeithie, the contractor notified the Authority that they experienced a hiccup when hoisting the superstructure for the pedestrian footbridge last night. This greatly affected the traffic flow for Thika bound traffic causing a massive jam," the statement said. "The section has since been opened to allow for normal traffic flow."

Motorists plying the Thika Superhighway on a Christmas rush were stranded as KeNHA installed a footbridge at the said area.