Nigeria: Promote Peace in Your Kingdoms, Okowa Tells Presidents-General

24 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Festus Ahon

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday told Presidents General of kingdoms in the State to promote peace in their respective areas.

Okowa who spoke through his Special Adviser on Rural and Community Development, Mr Emmanuel Okoro during a meeting with the State Forum of Presidents General in Asaba, told them to work in harmony with their traditional rulers. He added that the State could only be developed in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

While enjoining them to warn their youths against disturbing contractors in the name of 'deve', Okowa said he was determined to build a stronger Delta and improve on the achievements of his predecessors in office.

The Governor solicited for the cooperation of the Presidents General and their prayers, assuring that he would not betray the confidence reposed on him by Deltans.

Maintaining that he was working hard to touch every community in the State in term of infrastructural and human capital development, he said his administration was building Technical Colleges in all the 25 local government areas of the State as part of the effort towards exposing Deltans to vocational training.

He commended the Presidents General for their support for the State Government, noting that the President General were agents of development.

Speaking on behalf of the Presidents General, Chairman of the forum, Prince Igwe Nzekwe, said the forum worked hard for the reelection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, stressing the need for the Presidents General to be carried along in the citing of projects.

Nzekwe said they believe in the rotational governorship, adding that is the turn of Delta Central to produce the Governor of the State in 2023.

