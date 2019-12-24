Zimbabwe: Three Injured in Traffic Shooting Incident

24 December 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — THREE passengers have been injured as Zimbabwean police opened fire on a taxi that allegedly refused orders to stop at a road block.

The incident in the capital city Harare brings to the fore the heavy-handedness of police in the Southern African country where running battles between police and taxi drivers are rife.

These tensions escalate during the festive season as police beef up their presence on the roads.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police spokesman, confirmed the shooting.

He apologised to the victims aged between 24 and 32. They have been admitted for treatment at the Parirenyatwa Hospital.

"As police, we want to apologise for this unfortunate incident which could have been avoided if the driver had taken heed of police instructions," Nyathi said.

The driver was not injured and sped off and abandoned the kombi in the city centre.

Apart from the failure to produce a driver's licence, the driver allegedly no route authority, vehicle licence and passengers' licence for the vehicle.

"We also urge commuter omnibus owners (taxi operators) not to employ unlicensed drivers. We urge drivers to stop at all police checkpoints and to comply with instructions," Nyathi said.

Nyathi confirmed the kombi driver was now facing charges of attempted murder, reckless driving and driving without a licence.

Zimbabwe security forces have a history of heavy handedness.

Earlier this year, soldiers opened fire and killed hordes of protesters following a 300 percent fuel increase.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.