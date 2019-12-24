Tunisia: 'Tunis Peace Declaration' Invites All Libyans to Sit At Negotiating Table to End Dispute

Tunis/Tunisia — The "Tunis Peace Declaration" was issued on Monday, after a mandate granted by representatives of the Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council to President Kais Saied to promote a comprehensive solution to the Libyan dispute.

The Tunis declaration, which emerged after a meeting at Carthage Palace between President Saied and representatives of the Council urged all Libyans to "sit at the negotiating table with the aim of reaching a compromise formula whereby to end the current Libyan crisis. This would be within the framework of the Libyan political agreement and respect for international legitimacy, moving from this legitimacy to the Libyan legitimacy, based on popular legitimacy."

The Declaration affirms that "the solution in Libya will be solely Libyan, without excluding or marginalising any party, regardless of its political or ideological affiliations, or the region to which it belongs, under the roof of a civilian system, in a unified Libyan state, and supporting efforts for comprehensive national reconciliation".

The document, a copy of which was received by TAP from the Presidency of the Republic on Monday evening, also stipulated that "the preparation of a founding Libyan conference that includes all components of the political and social spectrum to adopt a comprehensive national reconciliation law and organise free and fair parliamentary, presidential and local elections".

It states that "the aim of this endeavour is to restore the security and stability of the brotherly Libyan people and to stop bloodshed, within a unified country where rights and freedoms are preserved and the sovereignty of the country and the full sovereignty of the Libyan State are respected".

President Kais Saied met, on Monday at the Carthage Palace, with representatives of the Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council "to explore possibilities for finding an initiative to end the crisis," said a statement from the Presidency.

The meeting was held "following a call from the Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council on the President of the Republic to intervene urgently to stop the bloodshed and reunify the people of the same country", it added.

"The mandate comes after members of the Council perceived from President Saied his solidarity with the Libyan people in their ordeal, at equal distance from all the protagonists and his readiness to find a solution to the Libyan crisis, away from foreign interference and the military option."

The participants agreed to entrust the Head of State with promoting a comprehensive solution to the Libyan dispute, in accordance with the principles of the "Tunis Peace Declaration", said the same source.