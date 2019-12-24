Tunisia: 'Tunis Peace Declaration' Invites All Libyans to Sit At Negotiating Table to End Dispute

23 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The "Tunis Peace Declaration" was issued on Monday, after a mandate granted by representatives of the Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council to President Kais Saied to promote a comprehensive solution to the Libyan dispute.

The Tunis declaration, which emerged after a meeting at Carthage Palace between President Saied and representatives of the Council urged all Libyans to "sit at the negotiating table with the aim of reaching a compromise formula whereby to end the current Libyan crisis. This would be within the framework of the Libyan political agreement and respect for international legitimacy, moving from this legitimacy to the Libyan legitimacy, based on popular legitimacy."

The Declaration affirms that "the solution in Libya will be solely Libyan, without excluding or marginalising any party, regardless of its political or ideological affiliations, or the region to which it belongs, under the roof of a civilian system, in a unified Libyan state, and supporting efforts for comprehensive national reconciliation".

The document, a copy of which was received by TAP from the Presidency of the Republic on Monday evening, also stipulated that "the preparation of a founding Libyan conference that includes all components of the political and social spectrum to adopt a comprehensive national reconciliation law and organise free and fair parliamentary, presidential and local elections".

It states that "the aim of this endeavour is to restore the security and stability of the brotherly Libyan people and to stop bloodshed, within a unified country where rights and freedoms are preserved and the sovereignty of the country and the full sovereignty of the Libyan State are respected".

President Kais Saied met, on Monday at the Carthage Palace, with representatives of the Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council "to explore possibilities for finding an initiative to end the crisis," said a statement from the Presidency.

The meeting was held "following a call from the Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council on the President of the Republic to intervene urgently to stop the bloodshed and reunify the people of the same country", it added.

"The mandate comes after members of the Council perceived from President Saied his solidarity with the Libyan people in their ordeal, at equal distance from all the protagonists and his readiness to find a solution to the Libyan crisis, away from foreign interference and the military option."

The participants agreed to entrust the Head of State with promoting a comprehensive solution to the Libyan dispute, in accordance with the principles of the "Tunis Peace Declaration", said the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Conflict
North Africa
Libya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.