Tunisia: Transitional Justice - Trial in Case of Bizerte Cap 3000 Project Deferred Until February 24, 2020

Tunis/Tunisia — The Criminal Division of Transitional Justice of Bizerte, on Monday, deferred until February 24, 2020 the first hearing on the case of the complaint by the civil society against the Cap 3000 (Bizerte Marina) project.

That hearing will be preceded by a bureau session on February 21 to allow other complainants, representatives of state agencies and accused individuals to attend.

The first hearing took place on Monday in the presence of social components, representing the complainant, representatives of the defense, in addition to the legal representative of the municipality of Bizerte and his lawyer, a number of community support components and MP Ahmed Mouha.

It was also attended by former MP Ali Lakhoua, in addition to the current mayor of Bizerte Kamal Ben Amara, prominent human rights activist and former MP Ali Ben Salem and a large number of civil society activists and political figures.

The complainants argued that the issue of the "Bizerte Marina " is not a case of dispute between individuals, as much as it is a case of State corruption, whose representatives must have safeguarded the country's interests, calling on the court to "dismantle the tentacles of corruption" and the need for "the State to recover its stolen right".

They considered that their cause "was that of a people's struggle against a system of corruption that plagued the country and tried to harm the rights of the city, before the 14 January revolution restored the right "to those who claimed it."

The "Bizerte Marina" (Cap 3000) project was suspended since the foundation stone was laid in 2009, before popular and civil pressure intensified immediately after the January 14 revolution.

They led to several peaceful protest movements calling on the various agencies responsible to recover "spoilt rights of the region" and "to reveal the circumstances and those responsible for the corruption surrounding this project".