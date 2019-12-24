Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Representatives of Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council

23 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied met, on Monday at the Carthage Palace, with representatives of the Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council "to explore possibilities for finding an initiative to end the crisis," said a statement from the Presidency.

The meeting was held "following a call from the Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council on the President of the Republic to intervene urgently to stop the bloodshed and reunify the people of the same country", it added.

"The mandate comes after members of the Council perceived from President Saied his solidarity with the Libyan people in their ordeal, at equal distance from all the protagonists and his readiness to find a solution to the Libyan crisis, away from foreign interference and the military option."

The President of the Republic said in a speech delivered on the occasion, that "the meeting is not a search for a new legitimacy, or to replace it with another", but rather is part of dealing with "the existing legitimacy", while "backing it with a new legitimacy that expresses the will of the Libyan people."

He added that this initiative "is not against anyone at all ... it can rather complement other initiatives ... that opens wider horizons".

After pointing to the possibility for this meeting to be followed by others, Kais Saied said "the solution can only come from the Libyans themselves, until the brothers restore their security and well-being and build a new future."

He added that "Libya has a long history in the constitutional field" and that "the future cannot be built on the ruins of the past".

The Head of State also stressed in his speech that the Libyan people today must write a new chapter in their history "with a new way of thinking that breaks with the previous stages", in a way that contributes to "ensuring Libya's security and prosperity", also said the statement.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Conflict
North Africa
Libya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.