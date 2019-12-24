Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Representatives of Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied met, on Monday at the Carthage Palace, with representatives of the Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council "to explore possibilities for finding an initiative to end the crisis," said a statement from the Presidency.

The meeting was held "following a call from the Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council on the President of the Republic to intervene urgently to stop the bloodshed and reunify the people of the same country", it added.

"The mandate comes after members of the Council perceived from President Saied his solidarity with the Libyan people in their ordeal, at equal distance from all the protagonists and his readiness to find a solution to the Libyan crisis, away from foreign interference and the military option."

The President of the Republic said in a speech delivered on the occasion, that "the meeting is not a search for a new legitimacy, or to replace it with another", but rather is part of dealing with "the existing legitimacy", while "backing it with a new legitimacy that expresses the will of the Libyan people."

He added that this initiative "is not against anyone at all ... it can rather complement other initiatives ... that opens wider horizons".

After pointing to the possibility for this meeting to be followed by others, Kais Saied said "the solution can only come from the Libyans themselves, until the brothers restore their security and well-being and build a new future."

He added that "Libya has a long history in the constitutional field" and that "the future cannot be built on the ruins of the past".

The Head of State also stressed in his speech that the Libyan people today must write a new chapter in their history "with a new way of thinking that breaks with the previous stages", in a way that contributes to "ensuring Libya's security and prosperity", also said the statement.