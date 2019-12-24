Tunisia: Afek Tounes - Habib Jemli's Decision Is 'Attempt to Manipulate Public Opinion, Hide Alliances'

23 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Executive Bureau of the Afek Tounes party said the decision by Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli to form a government of "independent experts" is "an attempt to manipulate public opinion under the pretext of independence, to hide undeclared alliances and not to assume their consequences."

It added in a statement Monday evening "it was more appropriate, in the logic of political responsibility, for the winners of the elections (in reference to the Ennahdha movement) to announce their alliances and programmes to win parliament's confidence or acknowledge their failure to form a political government.

Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli announced at a press conference on Monday evening that he would form a government of technocrats independent from all political parties.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
Legal Affairs
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.