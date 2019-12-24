Tunisia: Afek Tounes - Habib Jemli's Decision Is 'Attempt to Manipulate Public Opinion, Hide Alliances'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Executive Bureau of the Afek Tounes party said the decision by Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli to form a government of "independent experts" is "an attempt to manipulate public opinion under the pretext of independence, to hide undeclared alliances and not to assume their consequences."

It added in a statement Monday evening "it was more appropriate, in the logic of political responsibility, for the winners of the elections (in reference to the Ennahdha movement) to announce their alliances and programmes to win parliament's confidence or acknowledge their failure to form a political government.

Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli announced at a press conference on Monday evening that he would form a government of technocrats independent from all political parties.