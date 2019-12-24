Malawi: Mutharika Inspires Children At Xmas Party

President Peter Mutharika on Monday inspired children from Mangochi and Machinga who turned up for the Christmas party that the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, organised for the children at Chikoko bay State Residence.

President Muthatrika takes up questions from one of the children at the Christmas party The children receives gifts at Chikoko Bay

Mutharika, took the 2,500 partying children by surprise when he 'intruded' on them when they least expected as all along there was no clue that the President would join the children at the party.

The Malawi stormed the jam-packed marque at exactly 15:30 amid joyful cheering from the excited children.

When he took to the podium, the president interacted with the children by quizzing them about what they knew about the presidency and he also challenged them to work hard in school for them to become leaders in future.

"For you to become a president or a leader you need to have good education and be conversant with English because all government papers are written in English," said Mutharika.

He also gave the children a chance to ask him burning questions, which they did and Mutharika answered promptly.

The President and the First Lady also took group photographs with the children in groups according to where they came from.

Earlier in the day, the First Lady had interacted with the children by sharing with them some jokes, dancing and she also told the children a folklore meant to teach them good morals.

Presidential aide on religious matters, Rev. Timothy Khoviwa, hailed Mutharika and the First Lady for "breaking the record" in bringing the State Residence closer to the children for the first time in the history of the country.

The 2,500 children were aged between 6 and 10 and they were drawn from religious groupings, constituencies, and councils of Mangochi and Machinga.

Other than dancing with the First Lady, the children were also treated to a luncheon before they were given a hamper each with assorted items