Malawi: First Lady Throws Christmas Party for 2 500 Children

24 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Kondwani Magombo - Mana

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika on Monday hosted a Christmas party to 2 500 children aged between 6 and 10 at Chikoko Bay State Residence in Mangochi.

First Lady with the children Children enjoying their day Minister of Justice Bright Msaka with the children during their party at Chikoko Bay

The children were drawn from religious groupings, district councils and constituencies of the two districts of Mangochi and Machinga.

The First Lady wished the children a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year on behalf of President Peter Mutharika and on her own behalf, saying the first couple always regarded children as dear hence, the party.

"Your Dad the President loves you very much because you, children, are honest," said the First Lady, urging them to continue being respectful of their parents and elders.

She also urged the children to make sure that they take care of the environment by keeping the surrounding litter free.

Madam Mutharika also taught the children good morals through a common folklore Kachitsa-kachitsa in which a rude little girl, Mary, got punished for swearing at a stump of tree after she had tripped on it.

"What we were learning from this folklore is that it is not good to be rude: so as children you should always be polite to everyone," she said.

The Christmas party was marked with various performances by the children and a lot of fun with play-aids such as jumping castles, see-saws and many more.

The children also had the chance of dancing with the First Lady bssides being treated to food and drinks.

The First Lady also spoiled each of the 2,500 children with a Christmas gift.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.