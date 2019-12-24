Malawi: Herbal Drink Producer, Traditional Healers Call for Tree Planting

24 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanangwa Mtawali

Chiyambi Mazengera, who is the Managing Director for Chiya Investments Limited, a company which produces Kombumax and Umuthi herbal drinks, has urged his fellow players dealing in herbal products to consider planting a lot of trees this year in order to conserve the environment which is the main source of survival of their business.

Mazengera: We can preserve our forests for these are what provide us with the ingredients

Mazengera made the call in an interview with Nyasa Times.

"I implore all herbal business operators in the country to consider taking part in tree planting so that we can preserve our forests for these are what provide us with the ingredients we need in order to produce our products," said Mazengera.

Kombumax and Umuthi herbal drinks are made purely out of natural herbs.

The two products, among other important things, help people lose weight and heal ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, ulcers, stomach gas and indigestion.

Malawi Traditional Healers Union Organization (MTHUO) Vice President, Kondanani Kalua, concurred with Mazengera, adding that his organisation already has a tree planting initiative in place and is engaging all traditional healers to start planting trees with these early rains in order to increase the trees survival rate.

She disclosed that during the 2019/2020 tree planting season, MTHUO targets to plant ten million trees across the country.

"We value nature as the only source of our daily livelihood. And because of this, we will reach our target and we have already started with Mitundu traditional healers campsite where we have planted about one million trees," she said.

She warned members of the union who will not comply with the demand to plant trees, saying they will be booted out.

Herbal drinks producers, herbalists and traditional healers make their products mostly from tree bucks, roots and leaves and other vegetative plants.

